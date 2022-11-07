Bihar: When asked to take off hijab to check for bluetooth device, Muslim student leaves exam centre

To wear or not to wear hijab is the dilemma confronting Muslim women the world over

For first time Muslim women in Kerala burn hijab in solidarity with Iranian protesters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Amidst all the hijab protests staged by many across the country, news has now come in where a group of Muslim girls burnt the head scarf in solidarity with the protests that are going on in Iran.

A group of 50 women burn hijabs in front of the Kozhikode Town Hall. Following a free thinking session held by the Islamic Free Thinkers Association.

Masha Amini, 22 died while being imprisoned in Iran by the morality police after she was detained for wearing her hijab inappropriately. Protests have erupted since then and security forces have killed hundreds of people in order to suppress the protests.

To wear or not to wear hijab is the dilemma confronting Muslim women the world over

Amini had not adequately covered her hair with the hijab while she was in Tehran. She was assaulted in a police car while she was being taken to prison for a re-education programme.

Kerala | A protest burning hijab was staged in Kozhikode on November 6th, in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran. pic.twitter.com/vVGaq6UEsG — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Following Amino's death, Iran has see wide-spread protests with many women taking to the streets to express their outrage. In Iran women burnt hijabs, cut their hair while protesting in large numbers.

This is however for the first time that women in India and a group in Kerala are staging such a protest out in the open in solidarity with the women in Iran.

Following the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, there were widespread protests in different parts of the country against the ban. The matter had gone up before the Karnataka High Court which had upheld the ban while observing that hijab is not essential practice in Islam. The same was challenged in the Supreme Court after the judges delivered a split verdict, the matter was referred to a large Bench. The issue is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 14:24 [IST]