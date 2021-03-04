For first time Jawans, JCOs to take part in military conference to be addressed by PM Modi

Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans from the Armed Forces will for the first time be part of India's top military conference, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

Until now, the Combined Commanders' Conference only involved Commander-in-Chief officers who with their respective service chiefs. The PM would address them and give directions on dealing the security challenges perceived by the government.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will review the China and Pakistan situation during the combined commanders' conference.

The conference will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat with all top commanders off the Army, Navy and IAF.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a disengagement process taking place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting, the PM will address the conference. PM Modi is also likely to give directions to the armed forces to be prepared to meet challenges.