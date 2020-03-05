For first time in history, SC to have vacation bench during Holi break

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: For the first time, the Supreme Court will have a vacation bench to hear matters during the Holi break.

The Supreme Court will be on a 7 day break during Holi. It has been decided that a vacation Bench would sit during this break of seven days to hear urgent matters.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that during the week long Holi break there will be a vacation bench. It will not be on the day of Holi, but during the week, he also said.

The vacation benches are constituted during the summer break, which lasts for nearly two months.

Vacation benches hear urgent matters and would also pronounce orders on matters of importance.

Litigants can approach the vacation bench in case of an urgency. However it is the Bench which would decide on whether the matter is urgent enough to be heard or not. Recently the vacation bench had taken up the matter relating to the Karnataka assembly. The decision to invite the BJP following the elections was challenged by the Congress. The matter was heard on May 18 and the court passed an interim order to conduct a floor test the next day.