Take a look at EWS flats at Kalkaji to be inaugurated by PM Modi [Photos]

For beneficiaries of EWS flat a gift from PM Modi like none other

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over 3,024 brand new flats to those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections in the Kalkaji area in Delhi. Most of them have been rehabilitated from the nearby slums.

All of them expressed their happiness to find a permanent dwelling for themselves. One of the beneficiaries thanked the PM for fulfilling their dream of owing a house. "I feel great. I have been living in a slum for the last 37 years. Didn't even dream that I would get such a house. Thanks to PM Modi for fulfilling our dream," a beneficiary told news agency ANI.

Gopal Mandal another beneficiary from the Situ-Slum Rehabilitation project said that he has lived here for 40 years. It is a joyous day as we have been told that we will get the keys to the flats today, he had said before the handover according to a Hindustan Times report.

"I will get to move out of this congestion. I was born here and now my children have also grown up, they will get to live in a big flat," the HT report said while quoting other beneficiary.

दिल्ली की झुग्गी-झोपड़ी में रहने वाले गरीबों को पक्का मकान देने के संकल्प में आज हमने अहम पड़ाव तय किया है। https://t.co/3cBvsnft5t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.

Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided.