    Following targeted killings, NIA raids 7 locations in J&K, arrests two terrorists

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Following the killing of six civilians, the National Investigation Agency raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency has also arrested two terrorists of The Resistance Front, which had claimed responsibility for the killings.

    Security personnel stands guard during a raid by National Investigation Agency.PTI Photo
    Security personnel stands guard during a raid by National Investigation Agency.PTI Photo

    The raids were conducted with the Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF officials at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla. The case was first registered following the recovery of an IED from a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist in Jammu. He had planned on indulging in acts of terror. The case was later taken over by the NIA and three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were arrested.

    J&K: Terrorists on killing spree, want people to lose faith in Indian systemJ&K: Terrorists on killing spree, want people to lose faith in Indian system

    The probe revealed that handlers based in Pakistan and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause a series of attacks with an intention of harming the general public. They had planned that after the attacks the responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies.

    During the searches conducted many digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

    During course of searches conducted two TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani and Faiz Ahmed Khan have been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy.

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 8:35 [IST]
