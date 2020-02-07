Following PM Modi’s Fit India dart, Kiren Rijiju tweets yoga video for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 07: The Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju has took a Jibe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury like Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

    On Thursday, the PM after taking a di at other opposition leaders now chose to hit out at the Congress MP from West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, there was huge ruckus in the Lower House of Parliament and the leaders were seen rising from his seat to object to PM's speech during the discussion on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament.

    PM Modi had turned to Union minister Kiren Rijiju, saying that he wanted to congratulate Chowdhury.

    Mocking the congress leader PM said that every time he see and listen to Chowdhury, he feel like congratulating Kirin Rijiju, who has run the Fit India campaign and Chowdhury promotes the Fit India campaign so well. He delivers his speeches and along with it gyms (exercises) as well.

    "I thank him (Chowdhury) for campaigning for Fit India," said PM.

    On the next day, folloing his boss PM Modi Rijiju, tweeted, "I dedicate this 'Yoga' session to Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury ji for his promotion of #FitIndiaMovement ?," with a 38-second clip of him doing several yoga poses.

      PM hit out the Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while tackling the opposition criticism over the amended citizenship law among several others.

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
      X