Following hateful anti-Brahmin, Baniya comments by leftist goons, SC lawyer files complaint

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: Following the anti-Brahmin slogans that were written on the walls of several walls in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), there has been outrage. In addition to defacing the walls with slogans that threatened bloodshed, the goons of the left also wrote, 'go back to Shakha.'

Following this, Supreme Court lawyer, Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint over the matter. Reports said that Jindal lodged the complaint with DCP South West and SHP Vasant Kunj. In his complaint, he alleged that the goons of the left wrote hateful slogans and threatened to kill students belonging to the Brahmin and Baniya Hindus. "I have come to the knowledge of the same from news reports and being a social activist and member the of Vaishya community filling this complaint. That slogans against Brahmin and Vaishya communities have been written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus," states the complaint.

Delhi: Several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans.



Some of the slogans on the wall are ‘Brahmins Leave The Campus’, ‘There Will Be Blood’, and ‘Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.’ pic.twitter.com/94W93yETdx — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) December 1, 2022

"Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you", "We will avenge", "Brahmins Leave the campus", "Brahmins leave India", "Now there will be blood", "Go back to Sakha," were some of the comments written on the walls.

'Brahmins leave the campus' 'We are coming for you...': JNU walls defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Jindal said that the JNU campus has earlier to witnessed anti-national incidents organised by the Leftists. He referred to a 2019 incident and said that a woman professor was held hostage for three days and that chambers of independent-thinking professors were defaced with messages that read, 'go back to Shakha slogans.

Jindal urged the police to take strong action against those involved in this shameful and hateful act.

COMPLAINT FILED BY @vineetJindal19 SOCIAL ACTIVIST AND SC LAWYER U/S 153A &B,505,506 AND 34 OF I.P.C WITH DCP SOUTH WEST AND SHO VASANT KUNJ ON JNU INCIDENT WHERE CASTEIST REMARKS AND THREAT TO KILL HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO THE MEMBERS OF VAISHYA AND BRAHMIN COMMUNITY.#JNUUniversity pic.twitter.com/3D8PXxL49L — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) December 2, 2022

"Complaint Filed by @vineetJindal19, Social Activist and SC lawyer U/S 153 A&B, 505, 506 AND 34 OF I.P.C With DCP South West and SHO Vasant Kunj on JNU incident where casteist remarks and threat to kill has been extended to the members of Brahmin and Vaishya community," Jindal took to Twitter and said.



Official reaction:

"The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus," the office of the Registrar of the University said.

"JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus," the statement also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 14:34 [IST]