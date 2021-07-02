Following drone attacks, CDS General Bipin Rawat makes announcement on safety of airspace

India stood up China’s disruptive use of technology and ‘my way or no way’ attitude: CDS

Jammu, July 02: In what comes as a recent development, the Indian security agencies have been put on alert following revelations of a drone terror attack conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Indian Fars has announced the establishment of an Air Defence Command to get rid of the sky-high challenge. In a special discussion, CDS General Bipin Rawat said that they are going to build maritime command and air defence command.

CDS General Bipin Rawat also said that air defence command will be responsible for keeping our airspace safe, air defence command will monitor all aircraft, helicopters or drones.

The CDS General also said that security has been beefed up after a drone attack on the Jammu airbase and now the responsibility of a commander will be the security of the entire airspace.

He further said that a maritime command will be set up to deal with the crisis in the Indian Ocean as the crisis continues to escalate. The maritime command will be responsible for keeping security arrangements in the Indian maritime region in check.

The CDS General said, "before the threat of other countries increases in the Indian Ocean, we have to strengthen the security of our maritime region, a number of departments are deployed to protect the seas, it includes several agencies including the State Coast Guard, Indian Navy, as well as fishermen, we have our eyes and ears, the maritime command will work in coordination with all the individuals."

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 19:06 [IST]