YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ‘Follow discipline’: Gehlot after Pilot demanded action against him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Hours after Sachin Pilot took a swipe at Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has said that "they should not make such remarks."

    "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y'day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y'day. Shouldn't be taken lightly...," Pilot said earlier today.

    ‘Follow discipline’: Gehlot after Pilot demanded action against him
    Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

    Responding to his comment, CM Gehlot said, "They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline."

    Pilot warns Congress to not take Gehlot's praises for PM Modi 'lightly'Pilot warns Congress to not take Gehlot's praises for PM Modi 'lightly'

    Pilot had also demanded punishment for the leaders who rebelled against the party in September. "As far as Raj is concerned, a CLP meet called on 25 Sept couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline...Rules same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred&replies were given,action should be taken.I believe party chief Kharge will take a decision soon," he added.

    Speaking at a public function at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara, Gehlot on Tuesday said India has scripted history in the world as democracy is alive in the country even after more than 70 years since it achieved independence. "When Modi goes abroad, he gets so much respect. He gets the respect because he is the prime minister of the country of Gandhi, where the roots of democracy run deep and where, even after more than 70 years of independence, democracy is alive," he said.

    PM Modi and Gehlot were at an event to honour the members of the tribal community members who were killed by the British in 1913. On his turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as chief ministers. He was the most senior in our lot. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said.

    Last month, the supporters of Ashok Gehlot had refused to attend the CLP meeting after the central leadership asked him to resign from the post of Chief Minister to contest the party president post.

    The unexpected turn of events in Rajasthan Congress caused huge embarrassment to the party when Rahul Gandhi had started his ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Know all about
    Ashok Gehlot

    It may be recalled that Pilot too had put the party in trouble in 2020 when he rebelled against Gehlot with 30 MLAs.

    Comments

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News  

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot sachin pilot

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X