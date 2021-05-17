YouTube
    'Follow constitutional norms': Governor tells Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 17: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee over violent protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers outside the CBI office in Kolkata.

    Jagdeep Dhankar

    "Concerned at alarming situation. Call upon Mamata Banerjee to follow constitutional norms and rule of law. Police must take all steps to maintain law and order," he tweeted.

    Hundreds of TMC supporters gathered outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and protested against the arrest of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

    The CBI also arrested former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

    At one point, the protest also turned violent with TMC supporters pelting stones and trying to breach the police barricade at the Nizam Palace complex''s main entrance.

    Protests were also held in other places in the city, including outside Raj Bhavan, and the districts with TMC workers blocking roads by burning tyres.

    West Bengal is at present under complete lockdown that began on Sunday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

