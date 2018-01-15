Foggy morning in Delhi: 39 trains arriving late, 13 cancelled

As many as 36 trains are running late and 13 were cancelled due to fog and poor visibility in Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday. 4 trains were rescheduled due to fog. Thousands of passengers have been affected daily due to flight delays as the north of India reels in the cold, with temperatures dipping to as low 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

The national capital on Sunday experienced the minimum temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the climatic normal. With a clear sky and lot of sunshine, the maximum temperature hovered around 25 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees higher than usual this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the Capital's air quality, which was 'very poor' on Sunday, may deteriorate from Wednesday for a brief period, scientists from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

