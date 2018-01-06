Fodder Scam verdict: JDU calls it a 'historic decision in Bihar politics'

JDU on Saturday welcomed the fodder scam verdict and hailed it as historic decision in Bihar politics.

KC Tyagi
Addressing the reporters, minutes after the announcement of quantum of punishment in fodder scam, JDU Spokesperson KC Tyagi said that we welcome the decision, this will prove to be a historic decision in Bihar politics. It is the end of a chapter.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad sought a minimum punishment citing health issues. His lawyer, Chitaranjan Sinha, also confirmed that the RJD leader was dealing with a lot of health issues.

Prasad, in his plea, had mentioned, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

The CBI court had convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the fodder scam case on December 23. The court had acquitted six accused including former Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs. 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 17:02 [IST]
