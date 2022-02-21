YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, other convicts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today.

    Lalu Yadav

    The court on Feb 15 has convicted Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

    Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

    Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

    Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director KM Prasad were the main accused.

    The Rs 950-crore scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

    More FODDER SCAM News  

    Read more about:

    fodder scam lalu prasad yadav

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X