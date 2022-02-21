Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav, other convicts

Bihar former CM Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21: A special CBI court in Ranchi will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case today.

The court on Feb 15 has convicted Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director KM Prasad were the main accused.

The Rs 950-crore scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

