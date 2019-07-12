  • search
    Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jamshedpur, July 12: Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail on two sureties of Rs 50, 000 to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case relating to Deoghar treasury.

    The court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh granted bail to him in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar treasury.

    A special CBI court had sentenced Prasad and five others to three-and-a-half years prison term while sentencing another convict to seven years custody in the same case.

    File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav
    File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Yadav is currently serving a jail term in a number of fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

    RJD celebrates foundation day sans Lalu, Tejashwi

    The CBI moved the High Court seeking enhancement of the jail term of Prasad and five others, contending that the case pertained to conspiracy and the sentence should be the same, i.e. seven years for all.

    lalu prasad yadav bail fodder scam

