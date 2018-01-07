Fodder scam: After conviction, Lalu Prasad writes open letter from jail for people of Bihar

Hours after a special CBI court sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years in prison in a fodder scam case, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad took to Twitter to share his thoughts in an open letter.

आप सबों के नाम ये पत्र लिख रहा हूँ और याद कर रहा हूँ अन्याय और ग़ैर बराबरी के खिलाफ.. pic.twitter.com/PMTrOU8GB8 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Lalu said that his conviction does not make him scared and that he would never compromise with political ideologies of secularism and rights for Dalits and backward classes.

झाड़-फूँक व जादू-टोने से ईमानदारी साबित करने वाले भाजपाई मंत्र “हमारे साथ आइये नहीं तो आपको बर्बाद कर देंगे” को मानने की बजाय मैं सामाजिक न्याय, समानता और समरसता के लिए खुशी-खुशी लड़ते हुए मरना पसंद करूंगा।



सबको नीतीश समझा है का?? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 6, 2018

In yet another tweet, Lalu accused BJP of resorting to 'black magic' and 'witchcraft'.

Earlier on Saturday, Lalu was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.This is the second time that he has been jailed in the fodder scam.

Lalu faces another three scam cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda Treasury.

OneIndia News