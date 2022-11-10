Focus on war preparation, Xi Jinping tells China’s army
New Delhi, Nov 10: China's president Xi Jinping has told the People's Liberation Army to put all its focus and energy on fighting in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece said.
Sharing an image of Xi in army uniform during a visit to a command centre, People's Daily reported that Xi Jinping said that the army must comprehensively strengthen military training in preparation for war.
Xi had earlier warned of dangerous storms on the horizon in Communist Party's Congress. "Focus all energy on fighting, work hard on fighting and improve capability to win," Xi said.
He also said that the army must also resolutely defend national sovereignty and national security"as China was in an "unstable and uncertain, Xi was also quoted as saying.
A similar order had been issued by Xi Jinping in 2013. At the Communist Party meeting, he made a veiled attack on the US for increasingly supporting Taiwan.