Focus on oxygen: Rahul Gandhi’s advise to government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the central vista project in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. He alleged that this happening when there are "no tests being done, vaccines are not available and there is shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in the country."

"COVID crisis. No Tests. No Vaccine. No Oxygen. No ICU...Priorities," he had tweeted, attaching a news item that said the government has invited bids for three secretariat buildings under the central vista project.

In a tweet in Hindi today, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

"This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" the former Congress chief said.

According to government data updated this morning, the COVID-19 case tally in India rose by a record 3,46,786 cases to reach 1,66,10,481, while the number of deaths touched 1,89,544 with 2,624 more fatalities.