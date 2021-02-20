YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FM urges India Inc to unleash animal spirits

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exhorted India Inc to unleash animal spirits and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

    Speaking to industry leaders at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, she said the government has taken several steps including reduction in corporate tax rate to facilitate investment.

    FM urges India Inc to unleash animal spirits
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "I would like now, to see private investors and private industry in India coming forward with that, so called animal spirits to show that it is possible for India (to be) one of the fastest growing economies," she said.

    Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station taken up on Public-Private Partnership to cost Rs 5,000 crore

    The expression animal spirits' was coined by celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes to refer to investors' confidence in taking action in terms of investment.

    "We need capacities to be ramped up, we need expansion, we need more production of very many such products, which are so required for the economy," she said.

    Post tax reduction, she said, "I have been waiting to see expansion happening, I've been waiting to see greater investments from private sector in India."

    To revive growth, the government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate by almost 10 percentage points.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman india inc

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X