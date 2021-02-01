Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman sports digital 'bahi khata', reaches Parliament now
New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'bahi khata' has gone digital this year as she holds an iPad in Hand on her way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sitharaman will present the budget 2021 at 11am today in the Parliament.
She is clicked along side MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and her team of bureaucrats outside the Ministry of Finance.
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey; GDP growth seen expanding by 11 per cent
For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID-19. It will be available for all as a soft copy online.
The finance minister will deliver her promised budget like no other today.
The Budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.