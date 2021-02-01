Will Budget 2021 go beyond 'bahi-khata'? All eyes on Sitharaman's 'Economic Vaccine' coming on Monday

Now get access to Budget 2021 documents on your smartphone, how to download?

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman sports digital 'bahi khata', reaches Parliament now

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'bahi khata' has gone digital this year as she holds an iPad in Hand on her way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sitharaman will present the budget 2021 at 11am today in the Parliament.

She is clicked along side MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and her team of bureaucrats outside the Ministry of Finance.

Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey; GDP growth seen expanding by 11 per cent

For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID-19. It will be available for all as a soft copy online.

The finance minister will deliver her promised budget like no other today.

The Budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.