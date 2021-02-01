YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FM Sitharaman raises FDI limit in insurance sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The government on Monday proposed to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent, a move aimed at attracting overseas players.

    FM Sitharaman raises FDI limit in insurance sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent

    In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.

    Budget 2021: Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY’22 to push growth

    She proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".

    "Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians with at least 50 per cent of directors being independent directors and specified percentage of profits being retained as general reserve," she said while presenting the Budget 2021-22.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 insurance

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X