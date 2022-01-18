GST on textiles will not be increased from 5 to 12 per cent: FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman on Devas-Antrix issue: Cong has no moral right to speak about crony capitalism

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 18: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused the previous UPA government of indulging in wrong practices over the Devas-Antrix issue.

Addressing the media, she said that the Supreme Court order has shown how the UPA government indulged in wrong practices while calling the Antrix-Devas deal was against national security. "It should be Congress party's turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"This kind of selling of primary endowments like wavelengths, satellites or spectrum band, giving it away to private parties and making money from private parties & making a deal out if it marks the feature of the Congress governments," she added.

The Finance Minister further attacked the Congress party has no rights to talk about crony capitalism.

She added, "Master game players in this are the Congress & with this SC order we're able to see that...Now it should be Congress' turn to answer how the cabinet was kept in dark. They should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism: Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman on Devas-Antrix issue."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 17:22 [IST]