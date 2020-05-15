FM proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 15: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

While announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package, Sitharaman said that Agriculture food stuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potatos to be deregulated under the Essential Commodities Act.

''Stock limit to be imposed under exception circumstances. No stock limit to apply to processors or value chain participants,'' she further said.

The EC Act is considered a major impediment in the growth of agriculture sector as traders are scared to buy more on the fear of imposition of stock holding limits anytime.

What is the Essential Commodities Act?

According to Essential Commodities Act 1955, If the central government is of opinion that it is necessary for maintaining or increasing supplies of any essential commodity, securing their equitable distribution and availability at fair prices or securing any essential commodity for the defense of India, it may provide for regulating or prohibiting the production, supply and distribution and trade and commerce therein.

In her third consecutive press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays down the third tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' for agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries and other allied activities.

Sitharaman has been announcing measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mitigate the damage done by the coronavirus-induced lockdown since 25 March.