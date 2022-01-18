FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4:30 pm, likely to clear air on Antrix Devas issue

GST on textiles will not be increased from 5 to 12 per cent: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jan 18: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

"FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

Sitharaman will address the press conference along with Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Inderjit S Rao. The FM is likely to talk about the Devas-Antrix issue, following the Supreme Court judgment.

Nirmala Sitharaman is currently engaged in customary pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders for the Union Budget 2022. FM will present the Budget on February 1.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 14:33 [IST]