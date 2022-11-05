FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at possibility of Centre considering restoration of state status to J&K

India

oi-Prakash KL

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday dropped a hint at the possibility of the Centre considering restoring state status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Delivering a lecture on Centre-State relations, the Union Finance Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any hesitation had accepted the recommendation of 14th Finance Commission in 2014-15 that 42 per cent of all taxes-- an increase from 32 per cent till then-- should be given to the states, PTI reported.

"That Finance Commission said now you raise it to 42 per cent...which means that Centre will have a lesser amount in its hand. Prime Minister Modi, without a second thought about it, fully accepted the Finance Commission and that is why today states get 42 per cent of the amount--now reduced by 41 per cent because Jammu and Kashmir is no longer a state.

"It will soon become may be sometime...," Sitharaman said in her lecture on "Cooperative Federalism: The Path Towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat" organised here by Bharatiya Vichara Kendram in memory of Sangh idealogue P Parameshwaran. In August 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 23:40 [IST]