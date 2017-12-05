Flurry of condolence calls at Shashi Tharoor's office after Shashi Kapoor's demise

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's office was perplexed on Monday evening to receive a flurry of calls asking about him in hushed voices. Some even wondered how a common cold and cough, which Tharoor had, could have led to such a thing.

It was only when some offered condolences that it became clear that it was a case of mistaken identity. Tharoor was, in fact, getting condolence messages for the demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

Thanks to a news channel's Twitter handle that wrote Shashi Tharoor instead of Shashi Kapoor.

We're getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. @TimesNow #ShashiKapoor https://t.co/nbtZGcdQTa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. The actor was suffering from old age related illness.

OneIndia News