Flurry of condolence calls at Shashi Tharoor's office after Shashi Kapoor's demise

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's office was perplexed on Monday evening to receive a flurry of calls asking about him in hushed voices. Some even wondered how a common cold and cough, which Tharoor had, could have led to such a thing.

It was only when some offered condolences that it became clear that it was a case of mistaken identity. Tharoor was, in fact, getting condolence messages for the demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

Thanks to a news channel's Twitter handle that wrote Shashi Tharoor instead of Shashi Kapoor.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. The actor was suffering from old age related illness.

