Flouting COVID-19 norms: EC says won’t hesitate in banning rallies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission warned that it would not hesitate to ban rallies if COVID-19 norms were not followed.

In a letter to all political parties, the EC said that it takes a serious view of the laxity in maintaining norms, particularly not wearing of masks by political leaders on stage. The EC said it could ban them from holding rallies in case the situation does not improve.

EC removes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security officer

"It is clarified that the Commission, in cases of breach, will not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies etc. of the defaulting candidates/star campaigners/political leaders without any further reference," the letter by the EC read.

It is widely known that in recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks, etc, have been flouted, the EC also said.