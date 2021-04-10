YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flouting COVID-19 norms: EC says won’t hesitate in banning rallies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission warned that it would not hesitate to ban rallies if COVID-19 norms were not followed.

    Flouting COVID-19 norms: EC says won’t hesitate in banning rallies

    In a letter to all political parties, the EC said that it takes a serious view of the laxity in maintaining norms, particularly not wearing of masks by political leaders on stage. The EC said it could ban them from holding rallies in case the situation does not improve.

    EC removes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security officerEC removes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security officer

    "It is clarified that the Commission, in cases of breach, will not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies etc. of the defaulting candidates/star campaigners/political leaders without any further reference," the letter by the EC read.

    It is widely known that in recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks, etc, have been flouted, the EC also said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus election commission West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X