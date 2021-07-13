Floods in Himachal Pradesh; Yellow alert sounded for 3 day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Dehradun, July 13: In a recent development, a yellow alert has been sounded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains hit many parts of the state and triggered flash floods. According to reports, it is said that several people were reported stranded in Kangra, Kullu, Dharamshala and other tourist spots.

According to Prakash Singh, additional deputy commissioner, Kullu, a yellow alert has been sounded for the next three days. At least 25 roads are still shut in the Kullu district. Several transformers are down, hampering the electricity supply.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today; AAP to contest from five states in 2022 elections

Many other areas of the Himachal are witnessing heavy rainfall. The state administration has asked all the departments to report on destruction.

In Kangra district, houses were flooded and vehicles were seen floating in the water. The district administration has issued a notification asking the general public not to go out and leave homes only in case of emergencies.

Also, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to flash flood-affected Kangra to conduct rescue-and-search operations.

Three teams have been dispatched from the regional response centre of the NDRF located at Nurpur in Kangra. While one team has reached Tatwani after overcoming difficulties caused by landslides and has launched search-and-rescue operations there, the other two teams are expected to reach the affected areas soon.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 10:08 [IST]