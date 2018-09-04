  • search

Flood alerts issued in Uttar Pradesh, 12 dead in 24 hours

    Lucknow, Sep 4: Flood alerts have been issued across Uttar Pradesh till September 6. In the last 24 hours, 12 deaths have been reported the state.

    According to reports, three people were killed each in Gonda and Kushinagar districts, two in Mirzapur and one person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Etah, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

    "Twelve people were killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, since Monday night," he said.

    Over 1,400 people, including 488 in Kerala, have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides in 10 states so far in the monsoon season, the Home Ministry said Monday.

    According to the ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 488 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh in 14 districts have been severely hit by rains and floods, the worst in a century.

    Ganga River

    Ganga River

    A view of submerged huts in flood waters after Ganga River water level rose following monsoon rainfall, in Allahabad on Monday, Sept 3, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Waterlogged street

    Waterlogged street

    Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street following monsoon rainfall, in Mirzapur on Monday, Sept 3, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Submerged area in Allahabad

    Submerged area in Allahabad

    A view of the submerged area as the water level of river Ganga rises following monsoon rains, in Allahabad on Monday, Sept 3, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    People stranded in flood water

    People stranded in flood water

    People stand atop vehicle that collapsed into flooded water following heavy monsoon rains, in Latehar on Monday, Sept 3, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Waterlogged street in Mathura

    Waterlogged street in Mathura

    Devotees wade across a waterlogged street following monsoon rainfalls to visit Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple on the eve of Janmashtmi festival, in Mathura on Saturday, Sept 1, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
