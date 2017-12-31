Flashback 2017: What Indians were curious about in this year?

Google India's '2017 Year in Search' results shows the latest top trends and searches through the eyes of search users in India. Google's 'Year in Search' shows interests of around 420 million internet users in India.

Like always, Bollywood and cricket remained the most searched themes with 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' topping Google's trending charts.

The list of trending searches included Bollywood blockbusters Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Dangal also happens to be the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Looking from technology perspective, top trending How to was 'How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card' followed by 'How to book Jio phone' and 'How to buy bitcoin in India'.

Also, Indians hit the search button multiple times to Google the bio of Miss World Beauty pageant that catapulted Manushi Chhillar to fame.

OneIndia News