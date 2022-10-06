Flood fury: Pak sets up national disaster agency, says rebuild would need another USD10 bn

Scorpio car swept by flash floods in AP even as driver tried to steer it away | WATCH

Flash floods during idol immersion in North Bengal claims 8 lives

India

pti-PTI

Jalpaiguri, Oct 06: At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', a senior official said.

The incident took place in the evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony. "All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away.

So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.

#WATCH | WB: Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan; 7 people dead, several feared missing



Many people were trapped in river & many washed away. Bodies of 7 people were recovered. NDRF& civil defence deployed; rescue underway: Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta pic.twitter.com/cRT3nnp7Gz — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration,” she said.