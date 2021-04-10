New restrictions likely in Delhi amidst COVID-19 surge: No lockdown says Kejriwal

Five states account for over 72 per cent of country's total active COVID-19 cases: Government

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 10: As many as five states (Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala) cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of the country's total active coronavirus cases which have breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-half-months, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the ten districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases which have climbed to 10,46,631 and now comprise 7.93 per cent of the total infections.

A net increase of 67,023 cases have been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.82 per cent of the new infections, it said.

On Saturday, India registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,32,05,926,

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 with 77,567 recoveries being registered in a day. "Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend. A total of 794 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said, highlighting that 10 states account for 86.78 per cent of the new deaths.