YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five killed in blast at TN firecracker shop

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 26: At least five people were killed and as many injured in a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, police said.

    Representational Image

    Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced cash relief of Rs five lakh to each of the victims' families.

    "At least five persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed," a senior police officer told PTI.

    The five people, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said. Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to put down the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town.

    Meanwhile, Stalin, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. Besides providing relief to them, he also announced Rs one lakh each to the injured persons under intensive care.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu firecrackers

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X