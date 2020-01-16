  • search
    Five Kashmiri political leaders released after over five months detention

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released five politicians including three former legislators after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

    Officials said the five mainstream politicians were released from preventive detention this afternoon.

    The leaders who were released include Altaf Kaloo (ex-MLA National Conference), Showkat Ganaie (ex-MLC National Conference) and Nizamuddin Bhat (ex-MLC PDP).

    Former mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Salman Sagar (National Conference) and Mukhtar Bandh (PDP) were also released.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 19:57 [IST]
