    Five CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Five CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday. The injured jawans are being evacuated from the site of the encounter, Jharkhand Police said.

    Today's encounter comes months after five jawans were injured during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on December 2, last year. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar had said, "There have been two clashes with Naxalites in Chaibasa since morning, in which 5 CoBRA soldiers were injured. He has been brought by helicopter and is being treated."

    Earlier, a Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and a TSPC rebel with sophisticated American weapon were arrested from Jharkhand's Garwa and Chatra districts respectively.

    Ravindra Mehta alias Chota Vyas, Naxal sub-zonal commander was arrested in Septermber last year from Budikhand village under Majhiaon police station in Garwa district. According to police, the arrested Naxal was active in the border area of Bihar and Jharkhand and was wanted in 16 cases in the two states.

    Commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) Bhairo Ganjhu alias Bhaskar alias Virappan was also arrested from Kasiyatu forest under Simariya police station of Chatra district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including a sophisticated American weapon was also recovered from him. Ganjhu was wanted in more than 16 cases and was active in Jharkhand's Chatra, Palamu and Latehar districts.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:17 [IST]
