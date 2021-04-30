First US emergency aid arrives in India amid second wave

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: The first Covid emergency aid supplies from the United States arrived in India on Friday. The US aid comes at a time as the county grapples with a deadly second wave that has hit countries healthcare system.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti (sic)," the US Embassy tweeted along with pictures of the supplies.

US state governments, private companies, non-governmental organisations, and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline healthcare workers and the people most affected during this current outbreak.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden had a telephonic conversation on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in both the nations.

"We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," PM Modi said shortly after the meeting.

India is currently struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past one week, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.