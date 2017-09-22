First Scorpene-class INS Kalvari delivered to Indian Navy, to be commissioned soon

Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, has been handed over to the Indian Navy by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock limited. Soon the submarines will be commissioned.

The development marks a major milestone in Indian Navy's submarine programme as the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess, a senior Navy official said.

"History was written at MDL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd) with the delivery of the first Scorpene submarine, Kalvari, to the Indian Navy today," a senior MDL official said.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

"The state-of-the-art technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons," the MDL said in a statement.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996, after nearly three decades of service.

The MDL statement said the delivery of the vessel also reaffirms the strides taken by the shipbuilder in the 'Make In India' programme.

The second of the Scorpenes, Khanderi, was launched in January this year, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for launch later this year.

The rest are in various stages of outfitting.

