    First of 3 flights to bring Indians home from Ukraine takes off from Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The first of the three Air India's special ferry flight to Ukraine that will bring back Indians amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis took off from the IGI Airport in New Delhi at 7:36 am.

    The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

    The other two flights are scheduled on Feb 24 and Feb 26, 2022. Booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

    Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine.

    The escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India has told the UN Security Council, calling for restraint on all sides.

    "Safety and security of civilians is essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
    X