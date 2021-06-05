WHO's approval for COVAXIN: Govt says Data sharing going on, milestone to be achieved soon

First jab of COVID-19: India races ahead of US

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: India has overtaken the United States in people getting at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In India 17.2 crore have got at least the first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 when compared to the 16.9 crore in the United States.

"We have overtaken the US in terms of number of people who have received at least a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. It is reassuring that we are steadily improving and intensifying the vaccine campaign and it will be intensified so much more in the days to come," Dr. V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (health) said.

He said that at least 43 per cent f the 60 plus population in India have been covered with at least one shot and 37 per cent aged above 45 years have been covered with the first jab of the vaccine.

The US has fully vaccinated 13.7 crore people while the number for India is 4.4 crore. The US had begun its vaccination programme a month before India. In terms of population the US is a little over 33 crore when compared to India's 138 crore.

Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:38 [IST]