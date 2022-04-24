YouTube
    A child died due to mysterious liver disease outbreak: WHO

    Berlin, Apr 24: The first death has been reported due to a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States, the World Health Organisation said.

    A child died due to mysterious liver disease outbreak: WHO

    On Saturday, the WHO said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" from a dozen countries. The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants.

    However, the WHO has not revealed the name of the country where the death is reported.

    The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened. "It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected," WHO said in a statement.

    Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing. "While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent," WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases.

    At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus. WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children. PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 15:36 [IST]
