  • search

Firecrackers ban: SC modifies time restriction during Diwali, allows state govts to decide it

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 30: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the bursting of firecrackers in Tamil Nadu during Diwali for two hours. The two-hour slot has to be decided by the state government. The apex court said its order on use of green crackers during Diwali was meant for Delhi-NCR, not pan-India.

    Firecrackers ban: SC modifies time restriction

    While hearing the plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government, the Court said the state government can decide the time slot but duration cannot exceed the two hours limit.

    The Tamil Nadu government on Monday had asked the apex court to modify its verdict on bursting crackers to allow them to be used on Diwali morning, as per religious practices in the state.

    The plea, filed through advocate B Vinod Khanna, sought modification of apex court order that allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and other festivals and said the state should be given permission between 4.30 AM to 6.30 AM as well.

    Last week, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, allowing the use of "green crackers". The top court had said crackers containing barium salt or those producing a lot of noise would be banned.

    Firecrackers, it added, can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals, except Christmas Eve and New Year's night, when they will be allowed between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.

    Read more about:

    firecrackers tamil nadu diwali supreme court

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue