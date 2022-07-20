YouTube
    Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, no casualties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: A minor fire incident has been reported on-board the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, PTI quoted officials as saying. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using fire fighting systems.

    According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported.

    INS Vikramaditya
    File photo of INS Vikramaditya

    "The ship was operating off Karwar. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using onboard fire fighting systems. No casualties have been reported," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

    During a planned sortie for conducting trials, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday.

    A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 23:36 [IST]
