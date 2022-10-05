Fire in pvt hospital kills owner and his two teenage children

7 dead, many others missing due to fire at mall's basement in S Korea

Agra, Oct 5: A hospital owner and his two teenaged children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital here due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said.

While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.

"The owner of the private hospital and his family resided on the first floor, while the hospital operated from the ground floor. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger," Kumar said.

UP | 3 died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Agra



The hospital owner's family was sleeping on the top floor of the hospital. The owner, his daughter & son died of suffocation. The injured are being treated. The matter is being probed: Vikas Kumar, SP City, Agra pic.twitter.com/GDpRWA9N98 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, Arun Shrivastava three people were killed during the course of treatment in hospital.

They include the owner of the hospital Rajan (45), his daughter Shalu (17)and his son Rishi (14), the CMO said.

The two injured are also family members of the hospital owner but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 12:55 [IST]