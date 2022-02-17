Fire destroys scrap godown in Bhiwandi

Two dead, 125 rescued after massive fire breaks out in Surat packaging unit

New Delhi, Feb 17: A fire broke out on Thursday in a godown where cardboard waste was kept in Bhiwandi powerloom town of Thane district in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 2 am in the godown in Mithpada area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The godown is located in a residential area having nearly 100 houses. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 7 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

In the last two months, a number of scrap godowns have been destroyed in fires in Bhiwandi town.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 14:16 [IST]