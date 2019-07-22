Fire breaks out at Delhi's Kidwai Bhavan, 8 fire engines on spot

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 22: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of kidwai Bhawan at Janpath Road, Delhi. According to reports, eight fire engines are on the spot. Fire brigade officials are trying their best to douse the fire.

''We got the information around 4:45 am about the fire on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan.We faced ventilation problem during the operation but our staff controlled the fire by 6:45 am. The cooling operation is underway and it will take some time for the smoke to come out. Eight fire engines have reached the spot and no casualties were reported," Divisional Fire Officer, SK Dua told ANI.

However, no reports of any casualties.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at Churchill Chamber building near iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai's posh Colaba area. While nine people were rescued, one person was killed in the incident. The four-storey structure is located near The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.