Fire breaks out in INS Shivalik's engine room, doused after six hours

A fire broke out in the engine storeroom of INS Shivalik on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported due to the fire.

The fire was doused after six hours, said reports. The Navy has ordred an inquiry into the matter.

INS Shivalik is the lead ship of her class of stealth multi-role frigates built for the Indian Navy. She is the first stealth warship built by India. INS Shivalik was built at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) located in Mumbai. Construction of the vessel began in 2001 and was completed by 2009. She underwent sea trials from thereon before being commissioned on 29 April 2010.

Apart from India, only the US, Russia, UK, France, Sweden, Japan, Italy and China have the capability to build stealth warships of this size and class.

OneIndia News