  • search
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Fire at ISRO office in Ahmedabad; No casualties

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Dec 28: A fire broke out at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. As per latest reports, the fire has been doused.

    The fire had broken out at ISRO's Space Application Centre, said reports.

    Fire at ISRO office in Ahmedabad; No casualties
    Representational Image

    Five fire tenders had to rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

    Also Read | 7 dead, 2 injured in level-3 fire at Sargam Society in Mumbai's Chembur

    The exact cause of the fire is not known at the moment. The fire started in a store-room in which stationery material was kept. There are no reports of casualties so far.

    Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said the fire was brought under control in an hour, adding that five fire tenders were deployed for the operation, but only one was used.

    "The fire started in a storeroom in the SAC campus Friday morning. Only some old books got burnt in the incident. The fire was brought under control within one hour," he said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More ahmedabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    isro gujarat ahmedabad

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue