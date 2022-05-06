YouTube
    Fire at Calcutta High Court triggers panic

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, May 6: A minor fire broke out at the Calcutta High Court on Friday, which triggered a panic in the busy hours. police told news agency PTI. However, nobody was injured in the incident reported from courtroom 34 around 10.45 am, they said.

    "Initially, there was a smell of burning electrical wires from the courtroom. It was evacuated immediately, and the policemen posted there managed to douse the blaze," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

    This hampered the proceedings in the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh for nearly an hour, he said. "The exact cause of the fire is not yet known but it could be because of some electrical short circuit.

    An investigation is underway to confirm this," he added. Following the mishap, the number of police personnel posted at the high court was increased, and the electrical wirings are being examined, the officer said. PTI

    calcutta high court

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
