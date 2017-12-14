Fire at basement of Stock Holding Corporation office in Mumbai

Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (StockHolding) hereby informs that there has been a fire incident on Monday, December 11, 2017, at around 17.30 hours at its Main Operations office located at SHCIL House, P-51, T.T.C. Industrial Area, MIDC, Mahape, Navi Mumbai - 400710. As soon as the fire alarm was triggered, StockHolding's Security Team swung into action and evacuated the building. The Fire Brigade was called in and firefighting operations are underway.

The fire is restricted to one of the four bays at the basement level of the premises. All major operations, including the Data Centre, are up and running. The repository where the physical documents/records of its wholly owned subsidiary, StockHolding Document Management Services Limited (StockHolding DMS) are stored, have been affected partially. The extent of loss of property/documents is yet to be assessed. There is no injury or loss of life due to this incident.

OneIndia News