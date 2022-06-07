YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, June 7: A fire broke out at a bank branch in the Supreme Court complex on Tuesday morning but no casualty was reported, fire service officials said.

    Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported
    File Photo of Supreme Court

    Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the information about the fire in the UCO bank branch in the Supreme Court premises was received at 9:10 am.

    Five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by 10 am, Garg said.

    AC units and files caught fire in the incident. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court fire

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X