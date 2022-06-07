Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported

Qutub Minar case: Deity survived 800 years without worship, let that continue says judge

New Delhi, June 7: A fire broke out at a bank branch in the Supreme Court complex on Tuesday morning but no casualty was reported, fire service officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the information about the fire in the UCO bank branch in the Supreme Court premises was received at 9:10 am.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by 10 am, Garg said.

AC units and files caught fire in the incident. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.