FIR lodged against AAP over 'Sholay' spoof video, showing Amit Shah as Gabbar

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 07: An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three BJP leaders as dacoits, police said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on January 25 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on the complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party, they said.

In its compliant, the BJP alleged that the spoof video of the famous scene from Bollywood film 'Sholay' has been edited by the AAP and is being circulated on a large scale on social media and YouTube with an intent to "damage, demean and tarnish" the party's image.

It alleged that the spoof video is being projected and circulated on a large scale to influence the voters of Delhi. According to the complaint, the spoof video shows BJP leaders - Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Gautam Gambhir -- as dacoits.

A picture of Shah has also been superimposed on 'Gabbar's' face in the iconic film, it stated. The police said a case was registered and they are looking into the matter.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on Saturday and results will be declared on February 11.